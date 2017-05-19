Home burglar flees after confrontation with resident

An unidentified man burst through the back door of a home Friday at about 5:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Leesa Ann Lane. A woman inside the home heard a loud bang and found the man in the home. The woman spotted the man just before he ran out the back door. She immediately called Mt. Juliet police.

Officers arrived at the home and searched the area, but the suspect was not initially found. The suspect is described as a thin man about 5-feet, 9-inches tall with a yellow bandana was covering his face. His race, approximate age and clothing description were not known.

The investigation remained open, and officers do not believe the suspect is in the area. Residents near Leesa Ann Lane are encouraged to check their home surveillance systems for video evidence.

Anyone with any information regarding the crime is encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.