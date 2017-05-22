ATF offers reward in gun store burglary

On Saturday, Specialty Arms, at 184 Old Nashville Hwy., was burglarized and about 39 firearms were reported stolen to the LaVergne Police Department. ATF industry operations investigators are conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering a reward up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Firearms Foundation, for a total reward of up to $5,000. The reward is part of a larger national cooperative between the ATF and the firearms foundation, which is the trade association for the firearms industry. The foundation matches ATF’s reward in cases that involve theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearm industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the ATF at 800-283-4867 or LaVergne police at 615-793-7744. Information may also be sent to ATF via the mobile app reportit.com by using the Nashville field division as the location.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crime, and regulates the firearm industry.