Investigation complete after bicyclist struck by car

Officers were called at about 5:10 p.m. to the intersection of North Mt. Juliet Road and Charlie Daniels Parkway, regarding a crash that involved a bicyclist.

The investigation revealed the bicyclist, Phillip Harrell, 54, of Mt. Juliet, was crossing across North Mt. Juliet Road at the intersection at Charlie Daniels Parkway with a green light. While the bicyclist was crossing the intersection, a car driven by Mary Leaver, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was turning from Charlie Daniels Parkway to head south on North Mt. Juliet Road with a green light. While turning south, Leaver hit Harrell with her car, which caused him to fall off the bicycle, strike the windshield and land on the pavement. Leaver was cited for failure to yield.

Paramedics took Harrell by ambulance to TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage with non-life-threatening injuries.