Sheriff's reports and most wanted

March 6

Antoinette Marie Buycks, 46, of Gallatin, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, use of false identification and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Charles Patrick Child, 27, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

Kenneth Deshawn Clemmons, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Adam Lee Conrad, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Jason Lee Copeland, 37, of Brush Creek, was charged with intent for resale of schedule VI drugs.

Marque Dominique Davis, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Raybon Dwight Dickens, 29, of Lafayette, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Shanise Danyel Driver, 33, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Thomas Wayne Estes, 21, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Megan Christina Gaines, 28, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Elizabeth Victoria Giecek, 38, of Washington, Penn., was charged with theft of property greater than $60,000 and 12 counts of forgery or passing a forged instrument.

Jamie Dean Gregory, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Ricky Lee Minchey, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of community supervision.

Madison Lowise Nowak, 20, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Tommy William Parris, 36, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Alice Anne Perryman, 35, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Elisha Bates Pruitte, 41, of Palmyra, was charged with contempt.

Marcus Terrell Rembert, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Richard Keith Rogers, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Tracy Lynn Smothers, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and aggravated assault.

Nicholas Jeffery Walden, 29, of Cross Plains, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000.

Tiffany Noel Wilson, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

March 7

James Anthony Anderson, 37, of Fairview, was charged with DUI and held for court.

Dennis Lee Arnold, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.