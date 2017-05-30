UPDATE: Fatal wreck shuts down Lebanon Road

The wreck happened at about 7:45 p.m. in front of Lebanon Fire Station No. 3 near the intersection with Manchester Boulevard.

Lebanon police said the unidentified woman was driving a red car when it collided with a box truck. Paramedics took a second person to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person involved in the wreck refused ambulance services.

Lebanon police confirmed a woman died as a result of the wreck, but no other details were immediately available.

According to Lebanon police, dispatchers received a call regarding someone driving a red car recklessly in the area prior to the wreck, but police weren’t certain it was the same red car involved in the wreck.

The scene was expected to be clear around 9:30 p.m., Wilson Emergency Management Agency officials said.

Check lebanondemocrat.com for updates.