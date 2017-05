The unidentified suspect withdrew more than $800 April 29 from an ATM at Regions Bank on North Mt. Juliet Road.

The bank’s surveillance system captured footage of the suspect in the act, and detectives hope someone in the community will recognize him.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this crime should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.