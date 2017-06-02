TBI investigates police shooting in Scott County

Preliminary information indicates two deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and one officer with the Oneida Police Department initiated a traffic stop last week, and the driver did not immediately stop. The driver continued until he reached the parking lot of a business.

Officers approached the vehicle and removed a woman passenger from the car. The driver apparently refused to comply with police commands and drove toward officers. According to a TBI report, the officers were nearly hit.

Officers then fired shots toward the vehicle, which left the parking lot and traveled a short distance before it crashed.

The driver, later identified as Ron Harlan Lewallen, 30, of Dalton, Ga., died at the scene.

A team of agents and forensic scientists worked throughout the night of the incident conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

Findings will be shared with the district attorney for review and consideration. Per TBI policy, the TBI did not release the name of the officer who shot the suspect.