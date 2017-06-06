logo

TBI

Kentucky man added to TBI’s most wanted list

Staff Reports • Jun 6, 2017 at 4:28 PM

A Kentucky man was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s top 10 most wanted list Monday.

David DeWayne Evans Jr., 31, is wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and TBI for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

The charges against Evans stem from two separate incidents in which Evans fired shots at Claiborne County deputies after they attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving.

Evans is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Evans should contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. 

Recommended for You