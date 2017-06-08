Sheriff's Reports and Most Wanted for June 9, 2017

March 28

Christopher Scott Phelps, 36, of Nashville, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, sale, delivery and possession of methamphetamine.

Donnie Wayne Prescott, 43, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Dustin Anthony Reese, 23, of Spring Hill, was charged with violation of probation and DUI.

Da’Kia Alise Watkins, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

James Darrell White, 34, of Lebanon, was held for court.

March 29

Jason Dwayne Bowers, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Ohlie Clifton Brown, 63, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Robert Edward Collins, 62, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Haston Jamal Crutcher, 24, of Bellevue, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Talijah Arrington Culliver, 25, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Terry Edwin Dabney, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release domestic.

Heather Leann Dyer, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Scott Elliott, 30, of Madison, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Bill Garrett, 41, of Hartsville, was charged with five counts of failure to pay child support.

Daniel Barton Halliburton, 19, of Springfield, was charged with especially aggravated sexual explotation of a minor, vandalism, domestic assault, two counts of criminal exposure to HIV, two counts of statutory rape and four counts of human trafficking: commercial sex acts.

Claude Anthony Johnson, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Eddie Glen Jones, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

James Daniel Lester, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Webster Reeves, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.

Joshua Christopher Singleton, 31, of Old Hickory, was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing.

Michael Kevin Smith, 28, of Nashville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Christopher Michael Stewart, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Donovan James Thorp, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

March 30

Amber Marie Carney, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Nicholas Brent Denney, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of theft of property.

Demetrius Rafeal Golson, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Sherry Leann Huff, 47, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear.

Tony Ladell Lark, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Casey Dewayne Moon, 45, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

George Daniel Murray, 21, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Nick Pajan, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antonio Cortez Rhodes, 28, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Marcelo De La Cruz Sanches, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving without a license and DUI.

Furkat Vorisjanovich Vakabov, 29, of Antioch, was charged with violation of order of protection.

James Darrell White, 34, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Shyanne Leone White, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Tyke Williams, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Joshua Steven Wright, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs.

March 31

Kaleb Scott Bailey, 27, of Portland, was charged with failure to appear.

Jaquise Mandrell Bingham, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $500 and $1,000.

Travis Scott Buckley, 25, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of sex offender residential and work restrictions.

Leon Davis, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, violation of probation, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Erik Shane Deal, 32, of Terre Huate, was charged with criminal violation of probation and failure to appear.

Christopher Andrew Fletcher, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Michael Joseph Grant, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs, failure to appear, violation of conditional release domestic and misdemeanor evading arrest.

Brianna Shanese Jackson, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Trevan Kyle Lawson, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with burglary or burglary of a motor vehicle.

Geoffrey Marquet Maynard, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of schedule II drugs.

Roberto Emerson Mendoza-Alvarado, 32, of Antioch, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Bradford Lee Pigott, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and domestic assault.

Toriano Adryall Shannon, 44, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Jamie Don Slocum, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with contempt of court.

Bret Joseph Stearns, 49, of Nashville, was charged with reckless endangerment and DUI.

Krystal Nigel Tall, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jerry Mitchell Taylor, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

George Edward Theragood, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Giles Jacob Timbs, 27, of Watertown, was charged with burglary or burglary of a motor vehicle.

Billy Ray Turner, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with schedule II drugs.

James E Williams, 57, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Shuantai Layuna Winfree, 35, of Lebanon, served weekend time.