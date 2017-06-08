West Tennessee police lieutenant indicted on misconduct, prostitution charges

At the request 25th District Attorney Mike Dunavant, TBI agents began investigating Donald Bonds, a lieutenant with the Ripley Police Department for alleged sexual misconduct.

During the investigations, agents found information that led them to suspect Bonds paid to have sex while on duty inside his police vehicle on two occasions in January and February.

On Monday, a Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Bonds, 49, with four counts of official misconduct and two counts of patronizing prostitution.

Bonds was arrested without incident and booked in at the Lauderdale County Justice Complex. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.

Bonds is currently suspended without pay.