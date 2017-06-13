Four indicted in East Tennessee on drug, fraud charges

At the request of 12th District Attorney Michael Taylor, TBI agents joined investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in opening an investigation April 28 regarding several individuals on complaints of theft, controlled substance violations and fraudulent receipt of food assistance within Marion County.

During the investigation, agents developed information that let them to suspect two men and two women in those or other charges, which happened during several months in 2016.

On June 8, a Marion County grand jury returned indictments for Doris Ann Gholston, John Alfred Gholston, Jerry Jay Jones and Stacy Yolanda Terry.

Doris Ann Gholston was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, fraudulent receipt of food assistance, conspiracy of possession of schedule III drugs and possession of schedule III drugs for resale. John Alfred Gholston was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft. Jones was charged with theft of property and criminal conspiracy to commit theft. Terry was charged with coercion of a witness and official misconduct.

Each person was arrested Friday and booked in at Marion County Jail.