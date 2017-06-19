Drug investigation nets several arrests

Detectives with both agencies spent months of work on the investigation, Bryan said, “and we will continue our efforts to protect the citizens.”

A total of 39 people face 67 different illegal narcotics charges, Bryan said.

“We will continue our search until all the individuals charged are brought to jail,” he said.

Among the narcotics found in the Monday morning busts were heroin, methamphetamine and pharmaceutical drugs. Fentynal and carfentanil were also found.

“Use of illegal narcotics is increasing and no one is immune to it,” Bryan said. “Families come into my office all the time trying to get help for a family member who is addicted. We’ve seen an increase of property crimes because of people stealing, trying to feed their addiction. But most alarming, we are seeing an increase in overdoses in our county.”

The Tennessee Department of Corrections assisted in the roundup of individuals who were on parole and probation.

“This will enable us to get violations on them to keep them in jail, so they won’t continue committing crimes while out on probation,” Bryan said.

Those charged Monday morning included David Blum, of Lebanon; James Brewer, of Lebanon; Roderick Enoch, of Lebanon; Joshua Farmer, of Lebanon; Joseph Kennedy, of Lebanon; Lusanne Marlow, of Lebanon; Eddie Maynard, of Lebanon; James Oldham, of Lebanon; John Whitt, of Lebanon; Sherry Stafford, of Lebanon; Bruce Dretchen, of Mt. Juliet; Lisa Dretchen, of Mt. Juliet; Sandra McIntyre, of Mt. Juliet; Jessica Bates, of Lebanon; James Davenport, of Lebanon; Jeremiah Dodson, of Lebanon; Stephen Garland, of Lebanon; Alex Taylor, of Watertown; and Melissa Wallace, of Lebanon.