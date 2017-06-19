Two unlocked cars stolen in Mt. Juliet

Thieves targeted unlocked cars in neighborhoods along Nonaville Road, including Summit Way, Burgunda Lane and Bar Drive.

A stolen truck was found crashed and abandoned 50 feet off Devonshire Drive in the woods. A Jeep, stolen out of Hendersonville, was also found submerged in a pond and abandoned near the stolen truck.

According to police, the stolen Jeep appeared to have been fired at by a handgun, and likely didn’t crank after it was shot.

The unknown suspects also took cash, credit cards and a phone from other unlocked vehicles.

Police believe the suspects travel in groups, using two cars to travel to neighborhoods and commit the burglaries. The driver typically stays with the getaway vehicle as the other suspects canvas the neighborhoods for unlocked cars.

Residents are urged to remove all valuables from their cars and ensure doors are locked. Police officials said each crime could have been prevented if the car doors were locked.

Homeowners in the area are urged to check their outdoor surveillance video footage to see if any suspects were recorded.

“We continue believe the individuals committing these crimes are not from the community. However, they are coming to Mt. Juliet and taking advantage of our sense of safety,” said Chief James Hambrick.

“Our community must remain vigilant, report suspicious activity and practice good crime prevention: locking car doors, removing valuables, and turning on the exterior lights at home.”

A $500 reward is offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the conviction of the suspects responsible for the crimes.

Anyone with information should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.