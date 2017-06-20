Police release suspect name, dash cam footage in stolen truck crash

Police also released dash camera footage from the incident.

Kevin D. Woodard, 42, of Antioch, is wanted for multiple charges related to the pursuit. Woodard is a convicted felon and was arrested multiple times for drug, theft and shoplifting charges.

Woodard is wanted in Wilson County for felony evading, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

The theft incident started at Target on Saturday, and police continue to actively investigate the crimes.

Attempts to find Woodard were unsuccessful. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may be provided anonymously through the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.

A $500 reward is offered for information that leads to the successful arrest of Woodard.