Teens crash car in joyride incident

According to police, no injuries were reported in the incident. Police believe the group took a parent’s car for a joyride.

One other teen believed to be involved was not found at the scene. According to police officials, there is not an active search and police officers know the identity of the other person involved.

Police officials did not announce whether those involved in the incident would face any charges.

Mt. Juliet police officials said Wednesday morning on Facebook more details from the event would be released later.