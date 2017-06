The suspects tried to use two fake $100 bills at Walgreens last week to buy Visa gift cards and other items.

Store employees called police, but the suspects left the store before officers arrived. Surveillance cameras captured footage of the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.