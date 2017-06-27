Suspect charged with parole violation linked to multiple burglaries

According to sheriff’s officials, detectives discovered information that may link Jonathan Wayne Stacey to property stolen in the burglaries.

Stacey was on parole for unrelated charges, and officers with the Tennessee Board of Parole responded with deputies to his home and issued a probation violation warrant because Stacey was in possession of stolen property.

“Detectives acted quickly on pertinent information that was acquired, which linked the suspect to multiple home burglaries throughout Wilson County,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We will continue to work this investigation to bring closure to the homeowners who have been violated by this senseless act.”

Stacey remained Tuesday in Wilson County Jail without bond. Stacey could face additional charges pending the outcome of the case that will be presented to a Wilson County grand Jury.