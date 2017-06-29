Lebanon police respond to domestic dispute

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m., and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency personnel also responded to the scene.

Traffic was slowed on South Maple Street near Bellview Road as emergency and police personnel arrived at the scene. Part of the road was closed off temporarily.

According to Lebanon police Cpl. P.J. Hardy, officers at the scene determined the incident involved multiple people and stemmed from a domestic dispute. Hardy said a single gunshot was fired, but no one was hit or injured.

Officers arrested Jeffery Lee Stafford, 56, Lebanon. Stafford was taken to the Wilson County Jail, where warrants were obtained for two counts of aggravated assault.