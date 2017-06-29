Prisoner killed after struggle in medical clinic injures deputy

Rodney L. Cole, 37, was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies Josh Wiley, 36, and Tomisha Jones, 26.

According to Metro Nashville police officials, Cole was waiting in an examination room with both deputies when he asked to use the restroom. Wiley accompanied him to the restroom.

A short time later, Jones heard Wiley calling for help, and she pushed open the door to the restroom and saw Cole on top of Wiley, stabbing him with a long screwdriver, according to police officials.

Jones said she fired her weapon at Cole and, during the ensuing struggle that continued into the hallway, Cole was briefly in possession of her weapon.

Jones said she regained control of her weapon, and both deputies reportedly fired at Cole, who was hit and died in the hallway.

Wiley, who was also hit by gunfire, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remained Thursday in critical condition.

Detectives are working to determine how Cole got the screwdriver, according to police officials.

Cole was at the clinic for a routine check up for a medical condition. He was a patient there in the past. Cole’s 15-year sentence for bank robbery began in 2013. He also had previous convictions for aggravated robbery, robbery, burglary and theft, according to police officials.

The investigation remained ongoing, police officials said.