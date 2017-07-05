North Carolina man arrested with drugs in Lebanon

John Sackrider was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession and manufacture with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police officials, Sackrider was stopped for speeding while driving a Budget rental truck. He told officers he was moving to North Carolina and refused to give officers permission to search the truck.

A K-9 officer arrived, and his partner, Jaxx, alerted officers to something in the vehicle. After a search, several bags of marijuana were found in the front cab, near the driver.

In the rear cargo area, a freezer and dresser were found with more bags of marijuana, as well as pills and paraphernalia. A total of about 2 pounds of marijuana was found, police officials said.

According to booking records, Sackrider was booked in at the Wilson County Jail at about 10:27 a.m. and released Monday after posting $5,000 bond.