Shoplifters charged after trying to steal air pistol, drones

Officers were dispatched to Walmart at about 7:30 p.m. regarding a reported shoplifting in progress.

As officers arrived at the store, two of the three suspects left, and only 22-year-old Tristan Steib remained, where he was arrested.

A short time later, 21-year-old Gregory Holt was found walking nearby and was arrested.

Officers also found 22-year-old Breon Nicholson, but he attempted to run and resisted arrest before police arrested him, according to police officials.

All three men were booked in at the Wilson County Jail. Steb and Holt were charged with theft of merchandise, and Nicholson was charged with theft of merchandise and two counts of evading arrest.