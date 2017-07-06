Police receive kits to help in opioid overdoses

The nasal spray is designed to reverse an opiate overdose within minutes, according to police officials.

“Nationwide, we are losing too many individuals from the opioid epidemic,” said Chief James Hambrick. “Our goal with the kits are to ensure officers are better prepared to respond to overdose incidents and have the tools they need to save another officer’s life if they become exposed to dangerous substances like fentanyl.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, opioids are the main driver of drug overdose deaths. Opioids were involved in 33,091 deaths in 2015, and opioid overdoses have quadrupled since 1999.

Tennessee Department of Health data revealed 1,451 Tennesseans died from drug overdoses in 2015, which included 37 from Wilson County.

Personnel from the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency trained officers on how to identify the signs of an opioid overdose and how to property administer the nasal form of naloxone.

Anyone who suspects someone is suffering from an overdose should call 911.