Suspect arrested in West Tennessee shooting

At the request of 25th Deputy District Attorney Mark Davidson, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents joined Tipton County sheriff’s deputies in investigating the shooting incident in Atoka.

According to a report from the TBI, a party at a residence was ending when a fight broke out and a 19-year-old man was shot during the incident. The victim was listed in stable condition.

Agents determined Dontarius Woods and Terrell Tate were suspects who possibly were involved in the incident.

Woods, 19, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and was booked in at the Tipton County Jail on Wednesday, where he remained without bond until his arraignment Friday.

A warrant was issued that charged Tate, 22, with one count of attempted first-degree murder. Anyone with information about Tate’s whereabouts should call 800-TBI-FIND or the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department’s tip line at 901-475-3307.