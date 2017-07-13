Lebanon police make drug arrests after search of home

Beginning in March, the Lebanon Police Department’s Narcotics Unit received information about Kendrick Majors, of Lebanon, and his alleged drug distribution activities throughout the city.

According to a release from the police department, police suspected Majors was using his son, Ke’Mario Majors, to deliver narcotics, including Opana pills and cocaine.

Police learned that Kendrick and Ke’Mario Majorswere living at 1506 Sparta Pike in Lebanon and, with the help of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, obtained a search warrant for the residence.

On Monday, police and sheriff’s office personnel, along with the police department’s SWAT team, served the search warrant and found Kendrick Majors, Ke’Mario Majors, Kiara Clemmons and five juveniles in the home.

A search revealed 32 Opana pills, 378 Xanax pills, 32 Hydrocodone pills, 3 grams of cocaine, 8 ounces of marijuana and four guns.

According to police officials, the street value of the prescription pills found is more than $5,000.

Drugs, weapons and other related charges are pending for the individuals involved.