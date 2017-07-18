Highway patrol seeks driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

The crash happened on Highway 41 in Coffee County. The pedestrian was hit and killed while checking his mailbox.

Vehicle debris was found at the scene. A side mirror matching an older-model Mitsubishi Galant was also found at the scene.

A suspected vehicle matching the description was caught on surveillance video near the scene just after the incident happened.

Anyone who has any information that may help investigators should contact Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga District Regional Dispatch Center at 423-634-6890.