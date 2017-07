On Saturday, a white woman who wore an orange shirt entered a hotel in Lebanon and made her way behind the checkout counter and stole money from the cash register while the clerk was away.

The woman appeared to be in her 20s or 30s, according to police, with blonde hair and a medium build. According to a police description, she might be pregnant.

Anyone who can indentify the suspect or provide more information about the crime should contact Detective Eugene McGee at 615-453-4392.