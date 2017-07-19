Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run

Shelton G. Martin II, of Smithville, was booked into Coffee County Jail on Tuesday night.

Highway patrol’s Chattanooga District responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday on U.S. Highway 41. The vehicle left behind a mirror and other debris at the scene. Officials determined the mirror came from a champagne-colored 1999-2003 Mitsubishi Galant.

On Tuesday evening, highway patrol officials received information from an anonymous source that the suspect and vehicle in question were both at an address in Warren County.

Troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol Cookeville District were notified of the tip and dispatched to the home, where they found Martin and the vehicle in question.

Highway patrol previously released photographs and information about the incident and sought tips from the public.