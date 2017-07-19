Man charged after spraying pepper spray while stealing TVs

David Reagan, 38, of Orlinda, was charged with theft of merchandise worth more than $1,000 and assault. He was also wanted in Nashville for multiple other alleged crimes.

Officers were dispatched to Walmart at about 5 p.m. after the suspect sprayed pepper spray while fleeing the store. The suspect’s vehicle description was shared with area officers, and two undercover detectives saw the suspect’s vehicle exiting Interstate 40 in Hermitage.

Reagan was arrested after a traffic stop. After further investigation, police officials said, they determined that Walmart employees stopped Reagan after he pushed a cart of three televisions past the cash registers and almost out of the front door of the store.

At that time, Reagan apparently pulled out pepper spray and sprayed it towards employees, hitting one employee, according to police reports. The employee was not seriously injured. Reagan apparently fled the store without the TVs.

Reagan is held in Wilson County Jail on $25,000 bond.