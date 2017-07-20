Police continue to investigate June rape incident

The incident was reported when a Wilson County sheriff’s deputy saw the victim yelling for help in the area of Park Avenue. She was walking toward the road from a field and small wooded area near the corner of East Spring Street and Park Avenue, according to police officials.

The victim said she was walking home and took a shortcut through the field, as she had done before. While in the wooded area, the victim was hit in the head, attacked and raped by the unidentified suspect.

According to police officials, the victim reported that something scared the suspect during the attack and he fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s with short fuzzy hair, a lower lip piercing and acne-type scars on his face. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants or shorts.

In the days immediately following the incident, police worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to get a sketch of what the suspect might look like released to the public.

Police also offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

“Our department is taking every measure to solve this crime,” Chief Mike Justice said in June. “This type of egregious act will not be tolerated in our community.”

According to Hardy, police have not had any new leads in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the crime or the suspect should contact Lebanon police at 615-444-2323.