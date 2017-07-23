Current takes swimmers on wild ride down Cumberland River

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, a woman called dispatch at about 5:30 p.m. and said three of her friends were on a float when they were swept away by strong current at Old Hickory Lake on the Cumberland River. She told dispatchers one of them couldn’t swim.

Wilson Emergency Management Agency, sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency first responders responded to the Hunters Point boat access off Orian Lane to find the missing swimmers.

Moore said someone riding a jet ski found the tube the swimmers used at about 5:55 p.m., but there was still no sign of the swimmers.

Moore said at about 6:05 p.m., the swimmers arrived safe and unharmed via car at the boat ramp. He said at some point after the current swept them downstream, the swimmers were also separated from the tube upon which they were floating.

According to Moore, the three swimmers were able to get close enough to a bank near Misty Cove about a mile and a half away from the boat access and got to shore. They then walked through the woods to a house, where they got the homeowner to drive them back to the boat ramp.