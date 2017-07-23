Serious wreck closes Interstate 40

Reports indicate multiple people were injured in the wreck that happened Sunday at about 4:20 p.m. One person was trapped inside a vehicle. A Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched to the scene, as well as three Wilson Emergency Management Agency ambulance crews. Four victims were taken by ambulance to TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, and one victim was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

More information will be released once it becomes available at lebanondemocrat.com.