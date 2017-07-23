logo

Traffic Alert

Serious wreck closes Interstate 40

Staff Reports • Today at 4:42 PM

A multiple-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon has the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 closed at mile-marker 232 near the State Route 109 exit in Lebanon.

Reports indicate multiple people were injured in the wreck that happened Sunday at about 4:20 p.m. One person was trapped inside a vehicle. A Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched to the scene, as well as three Wilson Emergency Management Agency ambulance crews. Four victims were taken by ambulance to TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, and one victim was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 

More information will be released once it becomes available at lebanondemocrat.com.

Recommended for You