Sex offender caught

Deputies tried to serve warrants to Lamont Deshawn Rutland, 40, of Mt. Juliet who was charged with eight counts of violation of community supervision issued by the Tennessee Board of Parole. Prior to deputies serving the warrants, Rutland fled from the area of Cedar Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. Rutland was court ordered to wear a GPS tracking device, which he removed prior to his arrest.

Deputies found Rutland, who is on lifetime community supervision for rape and is required to comply with the rules of the Tennessee sex offender registry, a short time later. Rutland was arrested near Saundersville Road and Lucy Drive in Mt. Juliet. He was charged with eight counts of violation of community supervision, as well as violation of the sex offender registry and tampering with a tracking device. Rutland remained without bond Wednesday in the Wilson County Jail.

Sheriff Robert Bryan said he and his deputies ensure that all convicted sex offenders who live in Wilson County are monitored closely and held in compliance with all rules and regulations.

“Protecting the citizens of Wilson County is our highest priority,” Bryan said. “By closely monitoring convicted sex offenders and ensuring they are in compliance, we can not only inform the public of local offenders, but also decrease the probability of offenders committing further offenses against our citizens.”