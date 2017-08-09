Early morning police chase in Wilson County

The chase began when an officer saw a Black Nissan Frontier that matched the description of a stolen vehicle. The car fled when the officer turned police lights on.

Shortly thereafter, the officer saw the car empty in a field on Stewarts Ferry Pike. Attempts to locate the suspects on foot were unsuccessful.

The case remains an open investigation. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens to always secure their vehicles and to not leave any keys or valuables in vehicles at any time as there has been an increase in car burglaries across the county.