Social Media helps Wilson County Sheriff’s Office find missing man

Bethany Anderson saw the description of a missing disabled man on Facebook at about noon on Saturday. She told police that she had seen the man at Cedar Creek Baptist Church on Beasleys Bend Road, which led to him being found.

Anderson was grateful about helping to find the missing person but says she is not the one to receive the credit.

“I’m not the one to thank,” said Anderson. “Yes I found him, but if it hadn’t been for everyone before me sharing it and seeing it on Facebook I would have never known about it. God put me in the right place at the right time.”

Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies posted the man’s information on Facebook and Twitter at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Within four hours, the post had been shared over 400 times.

“We can’t thank our followers enough for their assistance in spreading the word and being vigilant during that point and time in finding the disabled missing person,” said Bryan. “The use of social media in this digital world can be vital in finding missing persons, solving crimes as well as other pertinent information that the public can engage in.”