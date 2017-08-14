911 Board discusses expansions, software

Director Karen Moore introduced Jimmy Lichtenstein from AT&T to talk about MapFlex, the current software used to display 911 calls on a map application.

Lichtenstein talked about the recent upgrades to MapFlex that were meant to make it more user-friendly and less likely to crash.

“You guys got MapFlex in the very, very early stage, and it wasn’t ready,” said Lichtenstein. “It is much different today, and it will continue to get better. Since we’ve done the upgrade, I don't think we’ve had any major issues.”

In other business, the board discussed building expansion proposals on the table for a co-location of all call takers and dispatchers with county and municipal emergency and law enforcement agencies.

Moore presented the board with blueprints that detailed what the proposal would mean for the current building.

The blueprints included a new parking area behind the building, as well as a 6,000-square-foot addition that could allow for as many as 16-20 additional personnel in the building.

The co-location was called into question when it was reported the Lebanon Police Department was moving forward with plans to build its own communication building.

Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice later clarified he is all for the idea of co-location.

“We are, moving forward, looking at building a communications building,” said Justice. “But if the 911 Board, in the future, ever got the funding and built a building, we absolutely would co-locate. We would just reutilize that space from our communications department.”