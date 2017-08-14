Suspect dressed as police officer tries to free Wilson County inmate

Prison guards at the Wilson County Jail arrested Scott Ronald Dorris, 54, of Lafayette, after they questioned false documents and odd behavior he presented when he attempted to free inmate Richard Wayne Bohanan, 36, of Bethpage, who was in jail on 12 charges from December.

Deputies inside the prison responded when they realized Dorris was not who he claimed to be.

“The officers who made contact with Scott Dorris displayed incredible awareness,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Training for situations like these proved beneficial in maintaining a safe and secure correctional facility.”

The investigation of the attempted prison break remained open and may involve more people than Dorris and Bohanan, Bryan said. Wilson County sheriff’s investigators are working with investigators in Macon County to determine how Dorris got an officer’s uniform.

“The case will remain active while Dorris and other individuals may be charged as a result of this incident,” said Bryan.

Dorris was charged with criminal impersonation and criminal attempt. He remained in Wilson County Jail on $200,000 bond. His first court appearance will be Aug. 22.

Bohanan was originally charged with criminal simulation, theft of property between $1,000-$10,000 in value, criminal impersonation, felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, simple drug possession and altering a temporary tag. He remained in jail without bond.