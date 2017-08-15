Kingsport men face felony charges for human trafficking operation

The operation, dubbed “Operation Someone Like Me,” took place July 31 through Aug. 3. In the first three days, undercover Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents posed as underage girls and posted ads on backpage.com. Agents received numerous texts and phone calls from men across Tennessee and in surrounding states.

Eleven men responded and paid to have sex with underage girls, including a local coach, a local church youth leader, an emergency medical technician and an Uber driver.

“Operation Someone Like Me” combined the efforts of the TBI, Kingsport police, 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Sullivan County district attorney’s office and U.S. Homeland Security to expose human trafficking in Kingsport.

“Many still think this is something that just happens in big cities. The results of this operation prove that’s not the case,” said TBI director Mark Gwyn. “We want our message to be very clear. Law enforcement officers across the state are watching, and we are working together to stop those trying to buy and sell our children for sex.”

Since “Operation Someone Like Me” began in May 2015, more than 200 arrests and citations were made.