Suspicious package found at FedEx

Lebanon police Cpl. P.J. Hardy said crews are not sure what substance was found inside a box delivered to the business.

“They found some powdery substance in one of the boxes. They didn’t know what it was, so they called us,” Hardy said.

Hardy said hazardous material crews would remove the box from the facility and conduct tests outside of the building.

“Based on the results, we’ll go from there,” Hardy said.

Hazmat crews from Lebanon police, fire and Wilson Emergency Management Agency were called in to handle the suspicious package.