Joint law enforcement efforts yield charges in eight-month methamphetamine case

Members of the Cookeville Police Department, Cumberland Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Overton County Sheriff’s Department, Pickett County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, office of 13th District Attorney Bryant Dunaway and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked together to secure the charges.

As of Thursday afternoon, nine of the 12 suspects were arrested and booked in at the Putnam County Jail while efforts to arrest the remaining three remained active.