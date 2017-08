Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents charged Ralph Mendez, 20, of Chestnut Mound, with aggravated child abuse after his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter ended up in Vanderbilt’s Children Hospital Sunday night with severe injuries.

TBI agents investigated the incident at the request of 15th District Attorney Tommy Thompson.

On Thursday, agents charged Mendez with aggravated child abuse and booked him in at the Smith County Jail on $100,000 bond.