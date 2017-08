Officers arrived to find the glass broken, a large rock inside the building and multiple cartons of cigarettes stolen.

Video surveillance caught the suspect in the act. Another nearby market’s surveillance captured the same suspect possibly trying to break into that store, as well.

Mt. Juliet police detectives asked anyone with information regarding the crime to call 615-754-2550. Information may also be give anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.