Memphis man pleads guilty to assault on federal law enforcement officers in Nashville

According to court documents, Allen pointed a semiautomatic pistol at FBI agents and Metro Nashville police officers July 31, 2015 when they attempted to search his home with a warrant. The warrant was obtained as part of an investigation into drug trafficking and firearms violations.

Allen opened his door, fired the gun in the direction of the agents and closed the door. Minutes later, he complied with law enforcement officers’ commands and was taken into custody.

On Aug. 5, 2015, a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment that charged Allen with assault of a federal law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a previously convicted felon.

Allen pleaded guilty Wednesday to all counts of the indictment and faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison on the discharging a firearm charge alone.

“This defendant is facing more than a decade in federal prison – a sentence that reflects the seriousness of his actions,” said acting U.S. attorney Jack Smith, “The U.S. attorney’s office will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to violence directed at our law enforcement officers. Serious consequences await those who choose to make the unwise decision to assault a law enforcement officer.”