Sheriff’s Citizens Academy taking applications

The purpose of the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy is to foster better communications between citizens and deputies through education and cooperation.

The academy will hold up to 25 citizens who will complete a 12-week course beginning Sept. 19. Classes will run from 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday during the twelve weeks.

All applicants must pass a background check, but there are no minimum physical requirements. Anyone who lives or works in Wilson County is welcome. Applications can be picked up at the dispatch center at the WCSO front entrance and mailed to or dropped off at 105 E. High St.

They can also be requested via email at citizensacademywc@gmail.com or downloaded online at wcso.org/home/citizensacademy.