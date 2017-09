During the investigation, authorities determined in early August, Charles Denton, 33, of DeKalb County, recruited the child through social media and took her from her home in DeKalb County to a motel in Nashville to have her participate in commercial sex acts.

On Aug. 25, a DeKalb County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Denton with one count of trafficking for a commercial sex act. Authorities arrested and booked him in at the DeKalb County Jail on $250,000 bond.