An officer was called to Lowe’s at 300 Pleasant Grove Road on Aug. 14 for a delayed theft report. It was reported July 5, an unknown man stole a Porter tool combo kit valued at nearly $500.

The officer found the suspect on surveillance video and hopes someone in the community will recognize him.

Anyone with any information regarding the crime is encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.