TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting in Lewis County

According to the TBI, the incident happened between 10:30-11 p.m. at the Thousand Trails campground at 1363 Napier Road in Hohenwald.

Dispatchers with 911 received a call from a woman staying at the campground, saying she was involved in an argument with a man traveling companion, and she was scared because he was armed.

Two Lewis County deputies responded to the scene and ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he refused. One of the deputies then shot the man.

He was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital.

The man’s name wasn’t released, pending notification of his relatives. He and the woman he was traveling with were both from out of state. No law enforcement officers were injured.

TBI agents continued to gather evidence, and the investigation remained ongoing Tuesday.