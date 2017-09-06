Clarksville jailer indicted for assault on inmate, official misconduct

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents started an investigation that involved Mark Bryant, 39, of Clarksville, on Aug. 3 after surveillance video surfaced of a Nov. 5, 2016 incident inside the jail.

The investigation revealed Bryant used a stun gun on an inmate who was restrained at least four times, one of which lasted about 25 seconds.

Bryant was charged Wednesday with four counts of aggravated assault and official misconduct and booked in at the Cheatham County Jail on $75,000 bond.

The investigation remained ongoing.