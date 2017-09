The woman was caught on video Aug. 17 as she grabbed the leaf blower out of the truck in the 100 block of Winward Drive and ran away with it to a nearby minivan.

The suspect stole a brand new Shindaiwa backpack leaf blower the victim bought just days prior to the theft.

Mt. Juliet police encourage anyone with information regarding the crime to call them at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.