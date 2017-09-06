Suspect charged with assault at Zaxby’s

Tiffney D. Johnson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with simple assault and booked in at the Wilson County Jail where she was released on $1,500 bond.

According Lebanon police spokesperson Sgt. P.J. Hardy, dispatchers received a call Aug. 21 at 5:51 p.m. about a possible assault incident at Zaxby’s on South Cumberland Street.

The victim, a drive-thru worker, reported a woman customer got upset in the drive-thru over a disagreement about some sauce. The woman then reportedly spit in the drive-thru worker’s face before she left.

The victim was able to give a description of the offender, as well as a vehicle tag number, which led to Johnson’s arrest.