Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control adds more pet viewing hours

The new hours started Wednesday and will allow the shelter at 115 Industrial Drive to be open to the public for 18 hours a week, which will be Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

After a review to enhance operations, conducted by the new director of Animal Care and Control, it was determined the staff has availability to offer more open hours to the public. The extra hours compliment Animal Care and Control’s emphasis on providing homes for animals.

Volunteers with the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization will aid full-time staff as more public viewing hours are provided.

Mt. Juliet’s animal control operations has one of the lowest euthanasia rates across the state, with zero animals euthanized due to overcrowding since its existence, and Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control plans to keep that goal.

Animals available for adoption can also be viewed online at mjpd.org/197/animal-care-control.